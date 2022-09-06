Regional Refugee Response Plan for the Ukraine Situation - Inter-Agency Operational Update: Romania, August 2022

Since the start of the international armed conflict in Ukraine which has forced some 7 million people to flee their homes seeking safety, protection and assistance across Europe, more than 1.7 million border crossings into Romania have been recorded. The Government and partners including civil society, the private sector, volunteers, and international organizations have responded to the crisis with generosity and hospitality.

As of the end of August 2022, 86,178 refugees remain in Romania; 59,056 of them have obtained Temporary Protection (TP) status (58,365 Ukrainian and 691 Third-Country Nationals (TCNs).

UNHCR supports the Government of Romania in coordinating humanitarian actors under the framework of the Regional Refugee Response (RRP) and through the Refugee Coordination Forum (RCF) and sector working groups.

The RRP response is aligned with and complementary to the National Plan (NP) of measures for the protection and inclusion of displaced persons from Ukraine, beneficiaries of TP in Romania; a vision for the medium and long-term refugee response in Romania.

