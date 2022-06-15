Regional Inter-Agency Operational Update Romania - May 2022

Since 24 February, at least 4.7 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded aross Europe, constituting the largest refugee movement in decades on the European continent. Close to 1.1 million refugees have arrived in Romania. More than three months since the start of the conflict, Romania continues to respond with hospitality, solidarity and efficiency to the needs of those fleeing Ukraine, the majority of whom are women and children. Considering the emergency and the scale of humanitarian needs of refugees from Ukraine, an interagency regional refugee response is under way, in support of the efforts of refugee-hosting countries.

The Refugee Response Plan brings together UN agencies, international and national NGOs and other relevant partners to work together in support of the Government of Romania to ensure protection and assistance for refugees and third country nationals fleeing from Ukraine. The response prioritizes the provision of critical protection services and humanitarian assistance, as displacement and needs continue to grow.