Rapid Needs Assessment Iasi, Romania (March 21-28, 2022)

This rapid needs assessment was conducted by the Ukraine Crisis Response MEAL team to better understand the immediate needs of displaced persons from Ukraine in Iasi, a city in eastern Romania near the border with Moldova. World Vision used a contextualized basic rapid assessment tool (BRAT) to reach a total of 93 families using convenience sampling at two refugee shelters - Egros and Life Sciences University. In addition to the quantitative data, the team conducted four small group discussions with families staying in refugee centres to gain a indepth understanding of the challenges refugees are facing, their priority needs, and their intentions for the next few weeks and months. This information will be critical to inform World Vision’s response within Romania. Some of the preliminary findings are included below.