Rapid Needs Assessment in Bucharest, Romania, March 28- April 1, 2022

World Vision conducted a rapid needs assessment in Bucharest, Romania, between 28 March - 1 April 2022 with 259 Ukrainian refugee families at three different transit centres and shelters: Romexpo, Complex Leu and Mihae Eminescu.

The results provide a breakdown of priority needs (immediately and in the next 1-2 months), ability to meet basic needs, high-level cash programming feasibility findings, preferred communications/accountability channels, protection risks, stressors and reported information gaps.

In contrast to Iasi, in Bucharest people have already been in the city for a few weeks (64% of respondents had been in Romania for at least two weeks), whereas the population in Iasi was much more mobile and moving in and out of the city in a matter of one to two days.

We are also seeing a significant proportion of Ukrainian families in Bucharest living with host families who they did not know before, and around 20% are paying rent for accommodation. In Iasi, people were primarily transiting through shelters and centres.