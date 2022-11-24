Multi-Sector Needs Assessment Romania - Key preliminary findings, November 2022

Main objective:

Support an evidence-based humanitarian response in Romania through the provision of multi-sectoral data about the needs and coping capacities of refugee households (HHs) in the country.

Research questions:

What is the demographic composition of the refugee population in Romania?

What are households’ reported priority needs across the active sectors within the humanitarian response (protection, health, education, accommodation, livelihoods and inclusion)?

To what extent do refugee households in Romania possess coping and resilience capacities, in the event of a protracted displacement?

To what extent are refugee households able to access information regarding services, assistance, and humanitarian aid?

What, if any, humanitarian assistance does the HH receive, and to what extent does this humanitarian assistance meet their needs?