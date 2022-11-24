Multi-Sector Needs Assessment Romania - Key preliminary findings, November 2022

Main objective:
Support an evidence-based humanitarian response in Romania through the provision of multi-sectoral data about the needs and coping capacities of refugee households (HHs) in the country.
Research questions:
-
What is the demographic composition of the refugee population in Romania?
-
What are households’ reported priority needs across the active sectors within the humanitarian response (protection, health, education, accommodation, livelihoods and inclusion)?
-
To what extent do refugee households in Romania possess coping and resilience capacities, in the event of a protracted displacement?
-
To what extent are refugee households able to access information regarding services, assistance, and humanitarian aid?
-
What, if any, humanitarian assistance does the HH receive, and to what extent does this humanitarian assistance meet their needs?
-
Which household demographic profiles, have the highest needs across the assessed sectors?