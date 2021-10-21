EU continues to support Romania tackle the increase of COVID-19 cases

Via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, 1,075 packages of different intensive care medicines have been offered by Austria and an additional 89,030 vials of medicines, 18 ventilators, medical equipment and accessories have been offered by France to answer Romania’s request for assistance to treat the high number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

This comes in addition to:

the 200 oxygen concentrators from the rescEU strategic medical stockpile hosted by the Netherlands

50 oxygen concentrators from Poland

5,200 vials of monoclonal antibodies from Italy

15 ventilators and 8 oxygen concentrators delivered from Denmark to Romania last week via the Mechanism.

Earlier this week, a medical team from Moldova has arrived in Romania to provide specialised medical assistance, while Romanian COVID-19 patients and doctors are being transported to Hungary for treatment. Romania has also requested EU financial support for this operation via the Emergency Support Instrument (ESI).

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: *“I am pleased to see that the outpour of solidarity from Member States has not slowed down as Romania continues to struggle with the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. I would like to thank Austria, France, Hungary and Moldova for their assistance to Romania. The pandemic is still a harsh reality and EU solidarity is once again showing the importance of working together to fight it.” *

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has coordinated and co-financed the delivery of over 190 million items of personal protective and medical equipment, reinforced hospitals with additional medical staff and delivered vaccines and other essential equipment to more than 55 countries.

In addition, the EU created a strategic rescEU medical reserve and distribution mechanism under the umbrella of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The reserve enables the swift delivery of medical equipment hosted by Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden and The Netherlands.

Publication date: 21/10/2021