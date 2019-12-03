Accelerating risk reduction through forward looking investments and policies in Romania [EN/RO]

AT A GLANCE

Risks Earthquakes, floods, drought, landslides, wildfires, and extreme weather events

Area of Engagement Promoting Resilience to Climate Change, Deepening Financial Protection, Science and Technology for Disaster Risk Management, Building Resilience at Community Level, Enabling Resilient Recovery

HARNESSING INNOVATION TO INCREASE PREPAREDNESS

To address these growing risks, Romania has accelerated investments and undertaken policy reforms in disaster risk management (DRM) in recent years. In 2018, in collaboration with the World Bank (WB) and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), Romania secured a US $493 million DRM Development Policy Loan with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (CAT DDO). The loan motivates stronger DRM institutions while also making emergency funds immediately available for an imminent disaster threat or after a disaster strikes to ensure quick recovery without disrupting other development priorities.

To further improve emergency response capacities, the WB is supporting the government with a series of investment projects (totaling US $180 million) to modernize emergency infrastructure to provide thousands of first responders with disaster resilient, energy efficient, gender- and disabilityfriendly facilities that meet modern response requirements.