UNHCR: The Republic of North Macedonia Fact Sheet, 31 August 2019

The total estimated number of irregular mixed migratory arrivals in the country up to the end of August 2019 is 25,794 arrivals or approximately 107 arrivals/day.

Source: UNHCR and partners

The number of asylum claims submitted in 2019 is 252.

No-one has been granted international protection in the same period (January – August).

Source: MoI

As of 31 August 2019, 569 identified persons remain at risk of statelessness, of whom 281 with undetermined nationality and 288 persons with unregulated citizenship. Source: MYLA

Working with Partners

UNHCR Skopje collaborates with national institutions, NGOs, UN agencies, and other international partners working in the areas of international protection and eradication of statelessness. Key partnerships have been established and cultivated with: Ministry of Labour and Social Policy, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Crisis Management Center, Secretariat for European Affairs, and the Ombudsman. We also cooperate with NGOs, primarily with partners: City Red Cross, Macedonian Young Lawyers Association, La Strada Open Gate, Center for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution, Legis and GR Vaksince. In addition, since 2018, a new partnership has been developed with the Iustinianus Primus Law Faculty. In order to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in line with the UN 2030 Agenda and to optimize resources, UNHCR also works closely together with the UN Resident Coordination Office and UN sister Agencies (particularly UNICEF, IOM, UNFPA). Our international partners include the EU Delegation and the relevant EU Agencies the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and the Council of Europe (CoE).

Our operation has been possible due to the generous support by the international community, most particularly by the United States of America which has made possible a major part of the activities undertaken by UNHCR North Macedonia in 2019.