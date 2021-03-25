UNHCR: Republic of North Macedonia Bi-annual Fact Sheet, February 2021

Mandate: The UNHCR office in North Macedonia was established in 1993 and has been working closely with the government for the protection of persons under its mandate.

Arrivals: The total estimated number of arrivals in mixed movement up to the end 2020 is 41,257; 211 asylum claims were submitted in 2020 and 2 persons were granted subsidiary protection.

UNSDCF: UNHCR vigorously advocated and ensured that persons of concern are included in the new UNSDCF for the period 2021-2025 on all levels.