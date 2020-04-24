Humanitarian aid to North Macedonia

HH Humanitarian Relief Foundation distributed food and hygiene packets to 300 families in North Macedonia to combat coronavirus.

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation is continuing to distribute aid to the elderly, ill, disabled and those in need who have no access to basic needs for survival due to the coronavirus not only in Turkey but also in other geographies of the world. As part of these operations, IHH teams delivered 300 food and hygiene packets to the elderly, ill, disabled, and families in need.

Aid was distributed in the capital Skopje, Veles, and Vrapciste before the month of Ramadan to 300 families hardly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.