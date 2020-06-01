Disaster Resilience Scorecard Assessment: Case Studies and Lessons Learned from North Macedonia, Romania, and Serbia

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A wide range of disasters occur every year in Europe and to be properly faced and managed, actions aimed at strengthening transnational resilience capacities are crucial.

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030) emphasizes the necessity to strengthen competencies, management and implementation capacities at different governance levels as a necessary condition to progress in the reduction of disaster risk and associated loss at global, regional, and local level. The implementation at the local and urban level has been identified as a crucial breaking point for enhanced resilience and human security. The Sendai Framework also calls for a comprehensive approach to building resilient and security of people, including ensuring a comprehensive involvement of all affected, as well as comprehensive risk assessment evaluating all potential risks to an individual, a community, or a state.

New strategies aim for a more holistic approach to disaster risk management while taking into account uncertainties of a changing climate and uncontrolled increased urbanization.

The most important aspect of such strategies is, starting from the International Frameworks (Sendai Framework, Agenda 2030, Paris Agreement etc) their adaptability and flexibility in local implementation.

So local authorities which play a central role in developing solutions for decreasing disasters impact, counteract their negative effects, limit recovery costs and safeguard communities, increasingly recognize the need of local resilience and sustainable development strategies based on multi-actor partnerships and engagement.

An effective resilience approach should not only contribute to increasing citizens’ capacity to absorb shocks and to cope with stresses, but it will also constitute an opportunity for transformation, in terms of opportunities for capital investments through infrastructure upgrades and improvements, building retrofits for energy efficiency and safety, urban renovation and renewal, cleaner energies, and slum upgrading (resilience dividends).

A strategic tool for pursuing the fixed goals is offered by The “Making Cities Resilient” campaign launched by UNDRR in 2010.

The Campaign addresses issues of local governance and urban risk, as well as on the sustainable urbanizations principles developed in the UN-Habitat World Urban Campaign 2009-2013.

The Campaign, in fact, was devised as effective support to local government officials, really facing with the threat of disasters on a daily basis and needing better access to policies and tools to effectively deal with them.