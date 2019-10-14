Virtual Reality Based Disaster Resilience Training

Mandy George and Estela Oliva

Project name: VR-based disaster resilience training simulations

Project owner: Asia Pacific Disaster Resilience Centre, Republic of Korea National Red Cross

Release date: 2018

Locale: Philippines, Nepal, Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia

Languages: Korean, English

URL: https://www.apdisasterresilience.org/vr-safety-training.html

XR medium: Full VR

Hazards: Fire, Sinking Ship, Earthquake

Activity: Disaster drills and evacuations

Age group: 13+

#1 Project Background

The Asia Pacific Disaster Resilience Centre (APDRC) hosted by the Republic of Korea National Red Cross (KNRC) embarked on a virtual reality journey in 2018 because of the need for more realistic and participatory training in Asia Pacific, the most disaster prone region of the world. VR is one of various experimental disaster safety training tools used by ADPRC.

Working with South Korean education company Tekville Education, and funded by the Red Cross Honors Club, ADPRC disseminated ttwo virtual reality (VR) pilot disaster simulations of 1) a fire in a theatre and 2) a sinking cruise ship. These were then rolled out across five National Societies: Philippines, Nepal, Republic of Korea, Mongolia and Indonesia. To date over 4,200 young people, Red Cross staff and volunteers have tried the simulations that are delivered as one-off experiences either with a leaflet at events and conferences, or as part of a disaster preparedness one hour training session. As of 2019 this training package is being rolled out in schools in seven countries: Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam. The APDRC is now working with the ICRC on a fully immersive urban earthquake evacuation simulation, following user feedback on simulation topics most in demand as part of an evaluation of the first two VR experiences.