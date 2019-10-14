14 Oct 2019

Virtual Reality Based Disaster Resilience Training

Report
from American Red Cross, International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.54 MB)

Mandy George and Estela Oliva

Project name: VR-based disaster resilience training simulations
Project owner: Asia Pacific Disaster Resilience Centre, Republic of Korea National Red Cross
Release date: 2018
Locale: Philippines, Nepal, Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia
Languages: Korean, English
URL: https://www.apdisasterresilience.org/vr-safety-training.html
XR medium: Full VR
Hazards: Fire, Sinking Ship, Earthquake
Activity: Disaster drills and evacuations
Age group: 13+

#1 Project Background

The Asia Pacific Disaster Resilience Centre (APDRC) hosted by the Republic of Korea National Red Cross (KNRC) embarked on a virtual reality journey in 2018 because of the need for more realistic and participatory training in Asia Pacific, the most disaster prone region of the world. VR is one of various experimental disaster safety training tools used by ADPRC.

Working with South Korean education company Tekville Education, and funded by the Red Cross Honors Club, ADPRC disseminated ttwo virtual reality (VR) pilot disaster simulations of 1) a fire in a theatre and 2) a sinking cruise ship. These were then rolled out across five National Societies: Philippines, Nepal, Republic of Korea, Mongolia and Indonesia. To date over 4,200 young people, Red Cross staff and volunteers have tried the simulations that are delivered as one-off experiences either with a leaflet at events and conferences, or as part of a disaster preparedness one hour training session. As of 2019 this training package is being rolled out in schools in seven countries: Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam. The APDRC is now working with the ICRC on a fully immersive urban earthquake evacuation simulation, following user feedback on simulation topics most in demand as part of an evaluation of the first two VR experiences.

American Red Cross:
All American Red Cross disaster assistance is provided at no cost, made possible by voluntary donations of time and money from the American people. The Red Cross also supplies nearly half of the nation's lifesaving blood. This, too, is made possible by generous voluntary donations. To help the victims of disaster, you may make a secure online credit card donation or call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or 1-800-257-7575 (Spanish). Or you may send your donation to your local Red Cross or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37243, Washington, D.C. 20013. To donate blood, please call 1-800-GIVE-LIFE (1-800-448-3543), or contact your local Red Cross to find out about upcoming blood drives. © Copyright, The American National Red Cross. All Rights Reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.