UNHCR Republic of Korea Factsheet - October 2022

POPULATION OF CONCERN

Refugees & Humanitarian Status Holders

As of 31 August 2022, a total of 12,508 first instance applications and administrative appeals are currently undergoing. This number does not include asylum applicants undergoing court proceedings or subsequent applications and appeals.Since1994, 3,735persons have been recognized as refugees or granted humanitarian status by the government of the Republic of Korea. The majority of the persons holding humanitarian status are from Syria and Yemen.

FUNDING 2021 Fundraising results

Government: USD 27,023,846

Private: USD 49million