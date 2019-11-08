UN Deputy Humanitarian Chief to visit the Republic of Korea and Japan

WHO: Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Visits to the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan

WHEN: 11-15 November 2019

WHERE: Seoul (11-12 November) and Tokyo (12-15 November)

Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator (ASG/DERC), will visit ROK and Japan from 11-15 November 2019. In ROK, Ms. Mueller will hold the 2019 Annual Consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and meet with Government officials including from the Ministry of Unification and the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

In Japan, the ASG/DERC is scheduled to meet with government officials to discuss Japan’s key role in international humanitarian affairs, and as a donor to humanitarian action worldwide. Ms. Mueller will also meet with the Japan International Cooperation Agency and Japanese NGOs.

