08 Nov 2019

UN Deputy Humanitarian Chief to visit the Republic of Korea and Japan

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 08 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (650.47 KB)

WHO: Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Visits to the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan

WHEN: 11-15 November 2019

WHERE: Seoul (11-12 November) and Tokyo (12-15 November)

Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator (ASG/DERC), will visit ROK and Japan from 11-15 November 2019. In ROK, Ms. Mueller will hold the 2019 Annual Consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and meet with Government officials including from the Ministry of Unification and the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

In Japan, the ASG/DERC is scheduled to meet with government officials to discuss Japan’s key role in international humanitarian affairs, and as a donor to humanitarian action worldwide. Ms. Mueller will also meet with the Japan International Cooperation Agency and Japanese NGOs.

For more details on this mission and for interview requests, please contact:
OCHA Geneva: Vanessa Huguenin, huguenin@un.org, +41792026844
OCHA New York: Hayat Abu-Saleh, abusaleh@un.org, +1 917 224 97 51
OCHA Bangkok: Pierre Peron, peronp@un.org, +66 614 200 390
OCHA Kobe: Akiko Yoshida, yoshidaa@un.org, +81 78 262 55 56

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.