Trilateral best practices: Application of technology for reducing disaster risks in China, Japan and Korea

This booklet includes 14 best practices on the application of technology for reducing disaster risks from China, Japan and the Republic of Korea in which the experience, impacts and results, lessons and relevant challenges are introduced.

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 recognizes that science, technology and innovation are critical in accelerating all aspects of disaster risk reduction and calls for cooperation among scientific and technological communities to develop a science-policy interface for effective disaster risk management. Some of these examples from across the hazard spectrum are highlighted.

China:

Improving disaster management through the National Natural Disaster Management System (NNDIMS)

Integrated response to the challenges of the typhoon ‘Rumbia’

Monitoring the dynamic changes of sea ice by using remote sensing technology

Landslide disaster emergency rescue assisted by UAV remote sensing technology

The resident-engaged community disaster risk assessment and mapping

Japan:

The Real-time Earthquake Damage Estimation System

Development and popularization of environmentally-friendly disaster resilience technology by effective utilization of gabions

Relay-by-Smartphone

Red Relief Image Map innovation to 3D visualization

Aster: Developing sustainable disaster mitigation with seismic coating by means of business

Republic of Korea:

Flood Forecasting and Warning System reduces unforeseen disaster risks

Korea’s single disaster and safety communications network (Safe-Net) makes national disaster management infrastructure stronger with efficient connectivity

An ICT-based self-quarantine safe protection app for the COVID-19 pandemic

Public-private partnered emergency drone operation team for disaster response

This booklet is published by the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS), in collaboration with National Disaster Reduction Centre of China (NDRCC), Asian Disaster Reduction Center (ADRC) in Japan, and UNDRR Office for Northeast Asia & Global Education and Training Institute (UNDRR ONEA & GETI) in the ROK to follow up the outcomes of the 5th and 6th Trilateral Ministerial Meetings on Disaster Management.