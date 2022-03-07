South Korea - Wildfires (GDACS, Forest South Korea, GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 March 2022)

Several wildfires events have started in south-eastern Gangwon Province and north-eastern North Gyeongsang Province (eastern coast of South Korea).

According to media reports, the wildfires have affected an approximate area of 15,091 ha (14,319 ha in Uljin County, and 772 ha in Samcheok). More than 400 facilities, including 273 houses have been damaged, while 540 residents are currently sheltered in evacuation centres.

The Hanul nuclear power plant (Uljin County) was threatened by the proximity of the wildfire events, thanks to strong winds and firefighting operations the plant was protected.