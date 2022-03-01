Republic of Korea
South Korea - Wildfire (Forest South Korea, GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 March 2022)
- A wildfire has reportedly started burning in Hapcheon County (about 35 km south-west of Daegu City, south-eastern South Korea), and has spread north in Goryeong County.
- According to media, about 460 residents from Hapcheon and Goryeong Counties have been evacuated, as the wildfire event burned an area of approximately 675 hectares. About 70% of the wildfire has been controlled by fire fighting crews.
- A severe wildfire alert is in effect for Hapcheon and Goryeong Counties. According to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire risk on 1-3 March is from low to moderate over south-eastern South Korea, and up to high on 3 March across Daegu City.