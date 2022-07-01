South Korea, Japan - Tropical storm AERE (GDACS, JTWC, JMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 July 2022)

A new tropical storm named AERE formed on 27 June in the Pacific Ocean and is moving north-west across the Philippines Sea.

On 1 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located in the central Philippine Sea, about 730 km southeast of Naha City (Okinawa Island, central Ryukyu Islands, southern Japan), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

AERE is forecast to continue north-west, strengthening and it will cross Okinawa Island on 2 July with maximum sustained winds up to 100 km/h. After that, it will continue over the East China Sea passing close to Kyushu Island (southern Japan) on 4 July and it could make landfall over the southern coast of South Korea on 5-6 July as a tropical storm.