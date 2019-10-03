03 Oct 2019

South Korea, Japan - Tropical Cyclone MITAG update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, KMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Oct 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone MITAG made landfall close to Jindo City (south-western South Korea) on 2 October at 12.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h (Tropical Storm) and continued moving inland over southern South Korea. On 3 October at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located over the Sea of Japan approximately 40 km east of the coast of Gangwon Province, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h.
  • According to media, six people have died, and four were injured across South Jeolla Province. More than 1,500 people were preventively evacuated, around 100 houses were damaged, approximately 45,000 customers were reported without power, and some 300 flights were canceled in South Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces.
  • MITAG is forecast to continue moving east-northeast over the Sea of Japan as a Tropical Storm and it is expected to reach the western coast of northern Honshu (Japan) on 4 October in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds of 75-85 km/h.
  • Heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast over eastern South Korea on 3-4 October as well as over northwestern Honshu (Japan) on 4-5 October.

