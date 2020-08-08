Republic of Korea
South Korea floods, landslides kill 26 as heavy rains continue
Nearly 5,000 people have been evacuated as the country's longest monsoon in seven years causes extensive flooding
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - At least 26 people have died after 46 days of heavy rains in South Korea, with the country's longest monsoon in seven years causing more flooding, landslides and evacuations on Saturday.
