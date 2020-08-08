Republic of Korea

South Korea floods, landslides kill 26 as heavy rains continue

Nearly 5,000 people have been evacuated as the country's longest monsoon in seven years causes extensive flooding

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - At least 26 people have died after 46 days of heavy rains in South Korea, with the country's longest monsoon in seven years causing more flooding, landslides and evacuations on Saturday.

