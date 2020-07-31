Republic of Korea
South Korea - Floods (KMA, floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 July 2020)
- On 29-30 July widespread floods hit central and southern parts of the country, resulting in casualties and damage. The most affected areas are the Provinces of South Chungcheong and North Jeolla and Daejeon City.
- According to media reports, at least 2 people died and 100 buildings were damaged in Daejeon City. Additional damage to infrastructure and roads have been also reported across South Chungcheong and North Jeolla.
- For the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most parts of the country including the affected ones.