Republic of Korea
South Korea - Flash floods (KMA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2020)
- Since 13 July, heavy rain has been affecting southern South Korea (particularly the South Gyeongsang, the North Jeolla, and the South Jeolla Provinces), triggering flash floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 16 July, 2 fatalities (in Hamyang County) and 2 rescued people (in Hapcheon County) across South Gyeongsang Province. In addition, several blocked roads and damaged houses were reported across the South Gyeongsang Province (including in the port city of Busan) and the South Jeolla Province.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over southern South Korea.