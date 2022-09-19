Republic of Korea Fact Sheet, September 2022

December 1992 Acceded to the 1951 Refugee Convention and 1967 Protocol

February 2001Recognized its first refugee

July 2013 Enforced the Refugee Act of Korea

December 2015 Launched a pilot resettlement program for refugees

Refugees & Humanitarian Status Holders

As of 31July2022,a total of 12,508first instance applications and administrative appeals are currently undergoing. This number does not include asylum applicants undergoing court proceedings or subsequent applications and appeals.Since1994,3,711persons have been recognized as refugees or granted humanitarian status by the government of the Republic of Korea.

The majority of the persons holding humanitarian status are from Syria and Yemen.