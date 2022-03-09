Republic of Korea Fact Sheet, March 2022

December 1992 Acceded to the 1951 Refugee Convention and 1967 Protocol

February 2001 Recognized its first refugee

July 2013 Enforced the Refugee Act of Korea

December 2015 Launched a pilot resettlement program for refugees

POPULATION OF CONCERN

Refugees & Humanitarian Status Holders

As of 31January2022,a total of3,590persons have been recognized as refugees or granted humanitarian status by the government of the Republic of Korea. The majority of the persons holding humanitarian status are from Syria and Yemen.

Working with Partners

The role of UNHCR in the Republic of Korea is to engage with the government, judiciary, legislature, the National Human Rights Commission, NGOs, civil society and persons of concern to improve the domestic protection system and the treatment of asylum-seekers, refugees and other persons of concern. It also includes ensuring the respect for their rights and the principle of non-refoulement.

Main Activities

Support to Korea’s national asylum system

-The Republic of Korea acceded to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol in 1992 and began registering asylum-seekers in 1994, with the first recognition of refugee status in2001. The Refugee Act, its Presidential Decree and Enforcement Regulation came into force on 1 July 2013. It is the first stand-alone comprehensive refugee law in the Republic of Korea and represents a significant enhancement of refugee protection. UNHCR monitors the implementation and reform of the Act in line with the 1951 Convention and provides technical assistance.