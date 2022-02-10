Republic of Korea Fact Sheet, February 2022

December 1992 Acceded to the 1951 Refugee Convention and 1967 Protocol

February 2001 Recognized its first refugee

July 2013 Enforced the Refugee Act of Korea

December 2015 Launched a pilot resettlement program for refugees

POPULATION OF CONCERN

Refugees & Humanitarian Status Holders

As of 31 December 2021, a total of 3,575 persons have been recognized as refugees or granted humanitarian status by the government of the Republic of Korea.

The majority of the persons holding humanitarian status are from Syria and Yemen.