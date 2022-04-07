Republic of Korea + 2 more
Republic of Korea Fact Sheet, April 2022
Attachments
December 1992 Acceded to the 1951 Refugee Convention and 1967 Protocol
February 2001 Recognized its first refugee
July 2013 Enforced the Refugee Act of Korea
December 2015 Launched a pilot resettlement program for refugees
POPULATION OF CONCERN
Refugees & Humanitarian Status Holders
As of 28 February 2022, a total of 3,595 persons have been recognized as refugees or granted humanitarian status by the government of the Republic of Korea. The majority of the persons holding humanitarian status are from Syria and Yemen.