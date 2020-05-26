Mobility crisis and response in the time of COVID-19: The Republic of Korea’s approach

The World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID19) on 31 December 2019 from the Hubei Province of China. Since then, the disease has spread rapidly throughout the world. On 11 March 2020, WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic. As of 17 May 2020, the number of reported COVID-19 cases has surpassed 4.5 million, with more than 307,000 deaths reported.1

Due to the contagious nature of infectious diseases and the interconnectedness of the modern world, many governments enforced mobility restrictions as a primary response for containment, including nationwide lockdown, travel restrictions and suspension of all entry/exit operations at Points of Entry (POEs), leading to widespread mobility challenges. During the outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and Ebola, many affected countries suspended border operations to contain the virus. There is a lack of clear evidence of the effectiveness of such an approach,2 and it has contributed to severe national and global economic crises. The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, described the current outbreak as “the biggest challenge for the world since World War Two,” which could bring about a recession “that probably has no parallel in the recent past.”3

The Republic of Korea has managed to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus without imposing an internal lockdown and while maintaining its open-border policy, despite being one of the first countries outside of China affected by COVID-19. The Government has focused on using Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for early widespread testing, contact tracing and spreading essential emergency information while simultaneously strengthening border controls and implementing strict quarantine measures in the country.

This issue brief presents the Government of Korea’s response to COVID-19 from a mobility perspective, to provide an understanding of the factors that have allowed the country to slow the spread of the virus while keeping its borders open. The Korean case is country-specific, and this issue brief does not represent universally applicable best practice. However, the policies, decisions and solutions identified in this brief may serve as a resource for other governments facing crises caused by the pandemic to develop their respective context-specific responses.

This brief was prepared by researchers from the Migration Training and Research Centre (MRTC) of the Republic of Korea in close coordination with the IOM mission in Seoul. Desk research and key informant interviews with relevant government officials were conducted in March and April.