02 Jul 2018

Japan, South Korea - Tropical Cyclone PRAPIROON (GDACS, JMA, JTWC, Korea Meteorological Administration, Local Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 July 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
02 Jul 2018

  • Tropical Cyclone PRAPIROON continued moving north, strengthening and passing west of Okinawa islands (Japan). On 2 July at 0.00 UTC, it had maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h.

  • Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue moving northeast over the East China Sea toward southwestern Kyushu island, slightly strengthening. It could reach Fukue-Jima Island on 2 July evening UTC with maximum sustained winds of 130-150 km/h. Heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and storm surge could continue to affect Kyushu and Okinawa Prefecture on 2-3 July and South Korea (including Jeju Island) on 2-4 July.

  • The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a warning for heavy rain, high waves in Okinawa prefecture, a warning for storms and high waves in Amami islands and Kagoshima.

  • According to local media, several areas were flooded and a person was killed by a lightning in Yeonggwan, South Jeolla province (South Korea).

