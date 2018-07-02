Japan, South Korea - Tropical Cyclone PRAPIROON (GDACS, JMA, JTWC, Korea Meteorological Administration, Local Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 July 2018)
Tropical Cyclone PRAPIROON continued moving north, strengthening and passing west of Okinawa islands (Japan). On 2 July at 0.00 UTC, it had maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h.
Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue moving northeast over the East China Sea toward southwestern Kyushu island, slightly strengthening. It could reach Fukue-Jima Island on 2 July evening UTC with maximum sustained winds of 130-150 km/h. Heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and storm surge could continue to affect Kyushu and Okinawa Prefecture on 2-3 July and South Korea (including Jeju Island) on 2-4 July.
The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a warning for heavy rain, high waves in Okinawa prefecture, a warning for storms and high waves in Amami islands and Kagoshima.
According to local media, several areas were flooded and a person was killed by a lightning in Yeonggwan, South Jeolla province (South Korea).