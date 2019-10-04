04 Oct 2019

Japan, South Korea - Extra-Tropical Cyclone MITAG update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Oct 2019

  • MITAG passed the southern Korean Peninsula, entering the Sea of Japan as an extra-tropical cyclone. On 4 October at 6.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 65 km east of Yamagata Prefecture (north-western Honshu, Japan), with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h.

  • According to media reports, 10 people died and 4 are still missing across southern South Korea.

  • MITAG will continue east-northeast over northern Honshu, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h.

  • Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued several red warnings for storms, high waves and heavy rain for the west coast of central Honshu.

