Japan, South Korea - Extra-Tropical Cyclone MITAG update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 October 2019)

MITAG passed the southern Korean Peninsula, entering the Sea of Japan as an extra-tropical cyclone. On 4 October at 6.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 65 km east of Yamagata Prefecture (north-western Honshu, Japan), with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h.

According to media reports, 10 people died and 4 are still missing across southern South Korea.

MITAG will continue east-northeast over northern Honshu, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h.