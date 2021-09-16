Japan, Korea - Tropical Cyclone CHANTHU, update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, KMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September 2021)

Tropical Cyclone CHANTHU is moving north-eastwards over the East China Sea, and on 16 September at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 330 km south-west of Juju Island (southern South Korea), and 410 km south-west of Goto Islands (southern Japan), with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.

In the early morning of 17 September, CHANTHU is forecast to pass south of Jeju Island, and later make landfall in an area north-west of Kyushu Island (southern Japan), with maximum sustained winds between 90-100 km/h.

Media report that emergency preparedness teams have been deployed in Jeju island.