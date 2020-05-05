Hygiene Baselines pre-COVID-19: UNICEF Regional Office for East Asia and the Pacific

Republic of Korea + 28 more

3 out of 10 households in East Asia and Pacific do not have a dedicated place for washing hands with soap and water on premises.

More than half of the schools in East Asia and the Pacific do not have hand-washing facilities with soap and water available to students.

More than 6 out of 10 health care facilities in East Asia and Pacific have functional handwashing facilities with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

  • Frequent and proper hand hygiene is one of the most important measures that can be used to prevent infection with the COVID-19 virus
  • There are two main routes of transmission of the COVID-19 virus: respiratory and poor hygiene
  • The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies, and based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is low
  • Currently, there is no evidence about the survival of the COVID-19 virus in drinking-water or sewage
  • Conventional, centralized water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection should inactivate the COVID-19 virus

