End of Mission Statement: Thomas Andrews, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar (Seoul, Republic of Korea, 21 November 2022) [EN/KR]

UN expert urges Republic of Korea to play enhanced leadership role to address Myanmar crisis

SEOUL/GENEVA (21 November 2022) – The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar today urged the Republic of Korea (ROK) to take even stronger action to help reverse the international community’s failure to address the crisis in Myanmar.

“The Republic of Korea can play a vital leadership role in denying the Myanmar junta the means to continue holding 54 million people hostage while becoming a leader in providing humanitarian support to those in desperate need,’’ said Tom Andrews, the UN expert, at the end of a six-day official visit to the Republic of Korea.

In a statement delivered at the end of his visit, the Special Rapporteur urged the government to build on the positive steps it has taken including publicly denouncing the coup, imposing an arms embargo, and issuing a moratorium on forced returns of Myanmar nationals back to Myanmar.

“The ROK can lead by example to prevent Myanmar nationals from being forcibly returned to Myanmar from other countries,” said Andrews. “Given the brutal violence being perpetrated by the junta, no country should force anyone back to Myanmar. The ROK has established an unambiguous policy that protects people from being forced back to Myanmar. It should be considered as a model for all countries in the region.”

Andrews highlighted the ROK’s unique position to have a positive impact on the situation in Myanmar. “Not only is the ROK a strong regional power with a vibrant economy and a member of ASEAN+3, but as I learned in my travels here, the people of the ROK can identify deeply with a people who are under siege and yet are also defiant and committed to undoing the shackles of a military dictatorship.”

“Now it is time for the ROK to build upon the positive steps it has taken and transform its political support and empathy for Myanmar into even stronger action,’’ Andrews said.

Andrews provided recommendations to the government at the end of his visit. “The Republic of Korea should denounce the fraudulent elections that the junta is planning for next year, impose economic sanctions on key economic targets associated with the junta, and expand upon its humane treatment of those Myanmar nationals residing in the ROK while encouraging Myanmar’s neighbors to do the same.”

“While the humanitarian visa programme allows Myanmar nationals with valid visas in the ROK to legally extend their stay and have access to employment, I urge the Government to deepen these efforts by ensuring that all persons from Myanmar residing in the ROK, including irregular migrants, can regularise their status, to avoid exploitation and abuse,” stated Andrews.

During his visit, Andrews met government officials, civil society and human rights representatives and CEOs of major Korean businesses with operations in Myanmar. He also met with the National Unity Government’s Representative to the ROK Korea, and members of the Bamar, Karen, Chin, Kachin, Mon and Rakhine ethnic groups who are currently in Myanmar. Andrews travelled to the city of Gwangju, where he visited memorial sites of the May 18 Revolution and met with members Gwangju Myanmar solidarity movement.

ENDS

Mr. Thomas Andrews, is the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar

The Special Rapporteurs, Independent Experts and Working Groups are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures’ experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.