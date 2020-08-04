China, Korean Peninsula, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone HAGUPIT update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2020)

Residents across the Korean Peninsula are bracing for more heavy rain. North Chungcheong Province (South Korea) is the worst affected, with mudslides and flooding forcing people from their homes and damaging infrastructure. 12 people died and another 13 are missing in South Korea.

Typhoon Hagupit will reach the region by the second half of the week as a tropical rainstorm. These are the fourth major floods experienced in the country since mid-July. Heavy rain and strong wind will continue to affect Taiwan, and parts of Zhejiang, and Jiangsu Provinces (China). Very heavy rain is forecast over southern Zhejiang and the Korean Peninsula.