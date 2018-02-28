Achieving Zero Hunger in the Republic of Korea with WFP (1964-1984) [EN/KO]

Foreword

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is the world's largest international humanitarian organization and the UN's frontline agency for fighting hunger worldwide, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.

In a world where one in nine people worldwide still suffer from hunger, the international community has committed to end hunger and achieve food security by the year 2030, as mentioned in Goal 2 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Thanks to our strong partnerships with governments, including the Republic of Korea, WFP is able to reach over 80 million people in over 80 countries each year with lifesaving food assistance. Food and food-related assistance lie at the heart of the struggle to break the cycle of hunger and poverty.

The Republic of Korea stands as an example of a Zero Hunger success story. As exemplified by the expression "The Miracle of the Han," the Republic of Korea has risen from the ashes of the Korean War, and has shown incredible national development ever since.

WFP was also at the scene.

The Republic of Korea's relationship with WFP stems back to 1964, when WFP was the provider of food assistance for 20 years. WFP collaborated with our ROK partners in 23 projects, ranging from emergency food assistance to support in various construction projects. WFP is proud to have been the second largest donor to ROK among all UN agencies in 1945-1999.

From then on, within just one generation, the Republic of Korea has transformed from being a recipient to a donor, and has contributed generously to WFP, becoming one of our top 20 donors.

This History Book documents the combined efforts of WFP and our partners in our endeavor to eradicate hunger from Korean soil, and celebrates the remarkable over 50-year relationship between the Republic of Korea and WFP.

We hope that the steadfastness, strength, and determination of the Korean people will inspire those still suffering from hunger as a living proof that WFP's global operations do bring lasting changes and development to recipient countries. At WFP, we believe the Republic of Korea is a role model for other nations as we work toward ending hunger.

The World Food Programme looks forward to continuing our collaboration with the Republic of Korea, developing creative and concrete approaches to tackle the cycle of hunger for the most vulnerable in our progress towards Zero Hunger.

David M. Beasley

Executive Director, World Food Programme