UNHCR Qatar Factsheet, May 2022

Qatar has been a prominent actor on both the regional and global humanitarian stage. It has a population of some 2.9 million, including a significant expatriate community in the country, and a thriving business and economic sector. Qatar’s humanitarian and development programmes have expanded significantly since the beginning of 2010.

Qatar remains a strong partner to UNHCR and a top donor in the Gulf, with significant income from both government and private donors. It has consistently ranked in the top 10 donors per capita to UNHCR globally since 2019 and has also been a member of the USD 20 million club through its core contribution and funding from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

Qatar has funded numerous UNHCR programmes globally in support of refugees and IDPs, with a focus on the Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Yemen situations, as well as the Rohingya and COVID-19 emergencies. Their priority areas include health, winter and cash assistance, education, shelter, livelihoods and climate change