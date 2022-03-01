UNHCR Qatar Factsheet, February 2022

Qatar has been a prominent actor on both the regional and global humanitarianstage. It has a population of some 2.9 million,including a significant expatriatecommunity in the country, and a thriving business and economic sector. Qatar’s humanitarian and development programmes have expanded significantlysince the beginning of 2010.

Qatar remains a strong partner to UNHCR and a top donor in the Gulf, with significantincome from both government and private donors. It has consistently ranked in the top 10 donors per capita to UNHCR globally since 2019 and has alsobeen a member of the USD 20 million club through its core contribution and fundingfrom the Qatar Fund forDevelopment (QFFD).

Qatar has funded numerous UNHCR programmes globallyin support of refugees and IDPs, with a focus on theAfghanistan,Iraq, Syria and Yemen situations,as well as the Rohingya and COVID-19 emergencies. Theirpriority areas include health, winter and cash assistance, education, shelter, livelihoodsand climate change.