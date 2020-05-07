QRCS marks World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020

May 7th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), together with the fellow members of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, marks World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, which is observed every year on 8 May.

It is celebrated by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the Red Cross or Red Crescent National Societies in almost every country of the world.

The date is in commemoration of the birthdate of the Movement’s founder and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Henry Dunant.

This year’s theme is #KeepClapping, which recognizes the heroic work of 14 million volunteers in 192 National Societies around the world, those who make great sacrifices for humanity.

In Qatar, volunteerism is an integral part of social life. It is a long-established legacy that links the past to the present. In a country known for its humanitarian track record, this can be attributed to the young women and men who devote themselves to the values and ideals they believe in, taking inspiration from the Qatari culture and the Islamic teachings.

Established in 1978 as the country’s first humanitarian, volunteer-based organization, QRCS’s work and mission is underlain by the seven fundamental principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

For QRCS, every humanitarian operation is a voluntary undertaking, and every welfare service is a not-for-profit offering. Staff and volunteers act in utmost dedication and self-denial, with the ultimate goal of bringing smiles around, reviving hopes, and reviving the vulnerable.

While Qatar and the whole world are fighting Coronavirus (COVID-19), the medical professionals and volunteers are standing firm as humanity’s first line of defense. Millions of lives rely on the relentless efforts exerted by such super people, who risk their own lives and keep working hard day and night, because they know that every life on this planet matters.

On World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, QRCS salutes every employee and volunteer who contribute to any area of humanitarian and charitable work. It is with their thoughts and work that every poor person has their needs met, every person in distress finds a helping hand, and the community becomes better and better.

Many partners and contributors deserve appreciation, including the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Ministry of Interior (MOI), Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME), Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, and Government Communications Office. QRCS takes pride in supporting the national health sector, by holding multilingual training courses for volunteers, engaging the medical professionals at the QRCS-managed Workers’ Health Centers in the government Coronavirus control efforts, and recruiting over 18,000 well-trained volunteers.

Both in Qatar and other countries, the vulnerable groups affected by the pandemic and lockdown are provided with health, food, welfare, and other forms of assistance to meet their basic needs.

##End of Text##

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs. QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity. QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.