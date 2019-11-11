QRCS Launches Warm Winter Campaign 2019-2020

November 11th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched the Warm Winter Campaign for the year 2019-2020. It targets QR 18 million worth of winterization aid for over 250,000 vulnerable beneficiaries. In a press briefing, the drive was declared in effect by Muhsen Abdullah Al-Maliki, Director of Communication, Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Executive Director of Relief and International Development, and Yousef Mohamed Al-Awadi, Director of Financial Resources Development.

Remarks of Mr. Al-Maliki:

For 14 consecutive years, QRCS has every year launched a winterization camp to help the homeless and the displaced during the too cold winter. There are millions of children, women, patients, and old persons who suffer too much in the winter. QRCS is there for them, providing them with shelter, clothes, heating, and food.

By virtue of the benevolent donors in Qatar, this year we plan to expand our winterization aid projects, reaching out to over 250,000 beneficiaries, whether from expatriate workers in Qatar or the victims of disasters, war, storms, and famine in eight countries (Palestine, Jordan, Yemen, Iraq, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Somalia).

This is an appeal to those with merciful hearts and generous hands: Let’s unite our efforts on this noble humanitarian endeavor, which will save the vulnerable from the wintertime suffering, and ensure ourselves the best reward from God.

Remarks of Dr. Ibrahim:

The Warm Winter campaign is driven by QRCS’s humanitarian mission and the long-established Qatari culture of benevolence and giving.

This year, we look forward to implementing winterization relief operations at a total cost of QR 18 million, for the benefit of over 250,000 persons.

In Qatar, winterization bags will be provided, with the basic needs of workers in the winter. These include gloves, hats, socks, scarves, and blankets, to be distributed to 2,500 workers at worksites.

Out of Qatar, food parcels will be provided in Palestine, Yemen, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sudan, Somalia, and Jordan (Syrian and Palestinian refugees). Each parcel contains local food staples in the respective host countries. For a five-member family, a parcel can last for a whole month. The total number of target beneficiaries exceeds 100,000.

Also, other forms of aid will include shelter, nonfood items (NFIs), heating, and winter clothes for adults and kids. Among the items to be distributed are jackets, shoes, gloves, hats, socks, wool scarves, blankets, mattresses, straw mats, carpets, umbrellas, gas heaters, and heating oil.

Around 150,000 persons will benefit from these distributions, which will be executed by our foreign missions in the host countries, in coordination with the fellow National Societies and concerned international humanitarian agencies.

Remarks of Mr. Al-Awadi:

We would like to thank the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) for helping with all the administrative preparations for the launch. Thanks also go to the donors who contributed to the previous editions of the campaign. As usual, we expect to raise more funds to help our brothers and sisters, utilizing the power of charity.

An Arabic-English brochure has been published, including all the project details, host countries, number of beneficiaries, donation shares, and means of donation. A webpage dedicated to the campaign has been created on QRCS’s website.

Here are the ways that everyone can choose from to donate to the campaign:

1. Call hotlines (16002 – 66644822)

2. Call for home visit (66666364)

3. Donate with QRCS agents at malls & shopping centers (such as Landmark, Villaggio, Hyatt Plaza, Ezdan Mall, Gulf Mall, Al-Khor Mall, and Al-Meera hypermarkets)

4. Make remittance via Barwa Bank (IBAN: QA26BRWA000000000100000002005)

5. Send SMS with “W” to donate as follows: 92216 (QR 100) – 92402 (QR 150) – 92552 (QR 250) – 92869 (QR 350) – 92092 (QR 500)

6. Visit QRCS’s headquarters (Old Slata) or Al-Khor branch

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs. QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity. QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.