QRCS launches Ramadan 1441 A.H. campaign [EN/AR]

April 18th, 2020 ― Doha: Under the theme of "It Is Better and Greater in Reward", Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has inaugurated its annual Ramadan campaign for the year 1441 A.H.

The new drive comprises a wide range of humanitarian operations in Qatar and 22 other countries, at a target value of QR 60 million. These operations include Ramadan Iftar projects, food baskets, Eid Clothing, Zakat-ul-Fitr, and diverse relief and development projects during and after the holy month of Ramadan.

The launch was announced by Eng. Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Maliki, Chief Executive Director of QRCS and General Director of the Relief and International Development Division.

“Allah, Glorified be He, says, {And whatever good you put forward for yourselves - you will find it with Allah. It is better and greater in reward}. Here, everyone is invited to do good and help those in need. Charity is a benevolent credit that will generously rewarded by Allah, and you will win the divine blessing in yourself, your family, and your money,” stated Eng. Al-Maliki.

“This Ramadan comes as the world is experiencing a hard time facing the Coronavirus pandemic, which weighed too heavily on many countries,” he added. “Markets are shut down, and business is halted. Millions of poor people are suffering. Now, they have no income, and their lives are on the brink of collapse. The global economy is plunging into a deep recession. It is time for civil society organizations and nonprofits, notably, QRCS, to do something to help the most vulnerable groups in Qatar and beyond”.

According to Eng. Al-Maliki, the campaign involves over 200 humanitarian projects, such as Ramadan Iftar, Eid Clothing, Coronavirus control, just to name a few. The total number of beneficiaries is 1 million in 22 countries (Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, Mali, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Somalia, Bangladesh, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Senegal, Albania, Iraq, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Turkey, Mauritania, Nepal, and the Philippines).

Towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, QRCS will launch far-reaching development projects. To address poverty and hunger, QRCS will help 250,000 refugees, displaced persons, patients, older persons, persons with disability, and persons deeply in depts.

Medical convoys will be deployed to treat up to 10,000 poor patients. Water wells will be dug for the benefit of 150,000 persons, and sewage systems will be installed for another 120,000.

Also, there will be livelihood and food security projects for over 100,000 beneficiaries. Around 60,000 persons will find homes or shelters to live at, and food baskets will be distributed to 300,000 persons. The education-related projects will cover 50,000 beneficiaries.

In Qatar, QRCS’s Humanitarian Services Fund will distribute food baskets for 6,000 needy families and 1,500 workers, respectively. “The purpose is to alleviate the impact of Coronavirus outbreak on their lives,” said Muna Fadel Al-Sulaiti, Executive Director of Volunteering and Local Development Division at QRCS. “To comply with the government measures of social distancing, modern technology is used in the distribution of the food aid. To apply for food assistance, you can call the hotline 16002”.

Throughout Ramadan, 20,000 food baskets will be distributed to needy families through shopping centers. Instead of Ramadan Iftar tents, ready-made meals will be handed over to workers at the Maghreb time.

Ms. Al-Sulaiti revealed a Double Reward initiative, under which customers of LuLu Hypermarket can purchase food baskets, which are then to be donated for a poor person. Part of the value of the basket will go for another poor beneficiary.

To donate to QRCS's Ramadan campaign, you can use any of the following channels (all the precautions are taken to ensure the safety of donors):