QRCS, IOM join hands to support displaced Afghans in Qatar [EN/AR]

January 26th, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) signed today morning a cooperation agreement to implement a project to provide community services, mental health, and psychosocial support for the Afghan citizens hosted by Qatar following the recent events in Afghanistan.

At QRCS’s headquarters, the agreement was signed by Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, and Iman Younis Ereiqat, Chief of Mission of the United Nations IOM in Qatar.

The signing ceremony was attended by Faisal Mohammed Al-Emadi, Executive Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS, Muna Fadel Al-Sulaiti, Executive Director of Volunteering and Local Development Division, Dr. Fawzi Oussedik, Head of International Relations and International Humanitarian Law, Aiham Ismail Al-Sukhni, Head of Planning and Studies, and Fatima Abdulhameed Abdeen, Disaster Response Specialist.

IOM’s delegation comprised Mushfig Eminov, Project Development and Reporting Officer, Shaiban Taqa, Programme Officer, and Ahmed Salih, Public Relations Officer.

Mr. Al-Hammadi thanked IOM for the bilateral partnership on many previous humanitarian projects, especially with regard to responding to the recent Afghan crisis. “The signing of this framework agreement to organize our bilateral work will enhance the existing cooperation towards broader horizons in the coming period,” he said. “We hope that these endeavors will help to mitigate the impact of the crisis on our guests from Afghanistan”.

Ms. Ereiqat stated, “I am proud of signing this agreement to consolidate humanitarian partnership with the State of Qatar and its humanitarian organs, especially QRCS. This is not something new for Qatar, which is always a major supporter of global humanitarian action. Through this cooperation with QRCS, we seek to reach out to as many people in need as possible around the world. IOM has 450 missions in 150 countries”.

Under the new agreement, the two parties will work together to support the Afghans displaced to Qatar, with a special focus on children, adolescents, and caregivers, with the aim of alleviating the psychosocial repercussions of their having to leave their home country following the recent humanitarian crisis.

QRCS will work to meet the emergency humanitarian needs of the beneficiaries, focusing on community activities and services (community mobilization/engagement), mental health, psychosocial support, and individual and group psychological support services.

Moreover, the affected groups will be involved in initiating and facilitating all activities, to ensure the fulfilment of all needs of subgroups, particularly vulnerable groups like single-parent families, people with physical/mental disability, women, children, and the elderly.

The project seeks to reduce psychological stress among the target beneficiaries, maintain their psychosocial well-being, and respond to their existing psychological and social needs.

The activities of the six-month project include providing social activities (educational, cultural, sports, recreational, artistic, volunteering, etc.); creating and operating child-friendly spaces and safe spaces for women; organizing courses on psychological support, stress management, positive coping mechanisms, etc.; providing consultation for those who need it through individual support or group counseling sessions; and facilitating problem-based group support sessions such as violence survivors.

# # End of Text # #

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.