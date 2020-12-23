Qatar Fund for Development signs a contribution agreement to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signs a contribution agreement with International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). This contribution will support the adaptation program for smallholder agriculture.

For his part, Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of climate change have taken a particularly heavy toll on the people living in rural areas of developing countries, where the majority of the world’s poorest and hungry people live. For the first time, Qatar Fund for Development cooperates with the International Fund for Agricultural Development as a global strategic partner through this contribution. In order to make a real difference in the lives of rural people and introduce positive changes on a large scale, and in particular support the adaptation program in favor of smallholder agriculture in particular. This agreement comes to serve the first goal concerned with the elimination of all forms of hunger, the eighth goal on economic empowerment and the provision of decent work opportunities, and the thirteenth goal on combating climate change and climate action from the global sustainable development goals, as the rapid rise of hunger in the world confirms the urgent need to improve the incomes and productivity of smallholder farmers and enhance their resilience to the impacts of climate change”

Said Gilbert F. Houngbo, President of IFAD “Small-scale farmers in rural areas play a pivotal role in ensuring sustainability, stability, and security in the world. Food reaches our tables primarily because of their efforts. This financial support from Qatar Fund for Development will enhance our work in increasing the resilience of vulnerable small-scale producers to the impacts of climate change, and help safeguard food security. This agreement will also contribute to the global call for reducing greenhouse gases while ensuring significant income-related benefits for rural people and other vulnerable groups.”

It should be noted that the Adaptation Program for Smallholder Agriculture is the main program of the Fund for directing climate and environmental financing to smallholder farmers, and the program forms part of the regular investment processes that the Fund makes, and benefits from accurate quality control and supervision systems, thanks to joint efforts and generous support From donors, the program is helping eight million affected smallholder farmers in 43 countries to cope with the impact of climate change and build more resilient livelihoods.