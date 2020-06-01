Ipsos: Qatar Charity among Qatar’s top 10 most supportive brands in fight against COVID-19

Qatar Charity (QC) has added another distinction to the list of its successes in the humanitarian and community service field, with being ranked as one of Qatar’s top 10 most supportive brands that have best participated in supporting the country during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This came based on phone interviews conducted by Ipsos, a global multinational market research and a consulting firm, with 500 respondents between April 23 and May 12, 2020.

As per the interviews, Qatar Charity, Qatar Red Crescent, Al Meera, Qatar National Bank,

Doha Bank, Qatar Airways, Qatar Foundation, Ministry of Public Health, Ooredoo, and Qatar Petroleum are perceived as the most supportive brands in Qatar

Significant Efforts

It is worth noting that Qatar Charity has made significant efforts to contribute to limiting the spread of the coronavirus, in cooperation with several concerned authorities in the country, distributing health and awareness bags, food baskets and other materials to beneficiaries, including workers and volunteers across the country.

The number of beneficiaries of meals and food baskets as of May 17 was 552,743 persons, while the total beneficiaries of all aid were 614,452 persons.

Food Aid

In the field of food aid, 58,000 food baskets were distributed across the country. The ‘Philanthropic Kitchen’ initiative contributed to providing 11,000 ready-to-eat meals per day to workers in Mukaynis. The total number of ready-to- eat meals is 494,000 meals.

Some 10,700 food parcels were distributed, benefiting approximately 42,800 people from various Asian, Arab and African communities, in cooperation with 20 embassies, including the Kenyan, Nepalese and Sudanese embassies.

Supplies

The aid also included the distribution of health and medical supplies. Some 60,000 personal hygiene kits were distributed to workers. The kits included masks, gloves, sterile wipes and laundry soap, in addition to awareness multi-lingual leaflets.

Awareness

In the field of awareness, 90,000 copies of awareness leaflets were distributed, and 30 awareness videos were published in four languages: Arabic, English, Hindi and Filipino.

Qatar Charity continues to produce awareness videos in various languages and post them on social media.

Qatar Charity has benefited from the efforts of many volunteers for this campaign, who numbered nearly 8,700 volunteers from nine different nationalities.

Eid Together

Qatar Charity launched the "Eid Together" initiative in cooperation with several ministries in the country and Ooredoo, during which 50,000 food baskets were distributed to the expatriates affected by the coronavirus pandemic to share the joy of Eid with them.