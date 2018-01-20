Voluntary Agencies Launch Home Repair Program for Survivors

Release date: January 20, 2018

Release Number: NR 100

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico — Survivors who have been unable to return to their homes as a result of Hurricanes Irma and Maria can now look forward to help from voluntary agencies.

The Voluntary Agencies Leading and Organizing Repair (VALOR) program is now providing supplies and materials to support essential, temporary repairs that allow survivors to move back into their homes.

Under a pilot initiative, voluntary agencies use building supplies purchased by FEMA to repair damaged homes, returning them to a safe, habitable and functional living space.

The program is not intended to return housing and personal belongings to pre-hurricane conditions. Only essential home repairs will be made at no cost to the homeowner.

FEMA is providing the supplies and materials for the effort at no cost to the voluntary organizations and agencies participating in VALOR.

Once a survivor registers with FEMA, they may be referred to voluntary agencies for additional assistance.

Many voluntary groups are already engaged in home repairs in Puerto Rico, including members of National and Puerto Rico Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster; various local, national and international non-governmental organizations; and the other private nonprofit organizations.

