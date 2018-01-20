20 Jan 2018

Voluntary Agencies Launch Home Repair Program for Survivors

Report
from Federal Emergency Management Agency
Published on 20 Jan 2018 View Original

Release date: January 20, 2018

Release Number: NR 100

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico — Survivors who have been unable to return to their homes as a result of Hurricanes Irma and Maria can now look forward to help from voluntary agencies.

The Voluntary Agencies Leading and Organizing Repair (VALOR) program is now providing supplies and materials to support essential, temporary repairs that allow survivors to move back into their homes.

Under a pilot initiative, voluntary agencies use building supplies purchased by FEMA to repair damaged homes, returning them to a safe, habitable and functional living space.

The program is not intended to return housing and personal belongings to pre-hurricane conditions. Only essential home repairs will be made at no cost to the homeowner.

FEMA is providing the supplies and materials for the effort at no cost to the voluntary organizations and agencies participating in VALOR.

Once a survivor registers with FEMA, they may be referred to voluntary agencies for additional assistance.

Many voluntary groups are already engaged in home repairs in Puerto Rico, including members of National and Puerto Rico Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster; various local, national and international non-governmental organizations; and the other private nonprofit organizations.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (voice, 711/VRS - Video Relay Service.) Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish). TTY call 800 -462-7585.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.