Tropical Storm Isaias Response

AUGUST 13, 2020 | 3:30 P.M.

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - Tropical Storm Isaias brought torrential rains and flooding to Puerto Rico. Preliminary flood damage to the municipality of Mayagüez was estimated at $14 million. In the immediate aftermath of the storm, about 448,000 people were without power and about 200,000 people did not have access to any water.

Convoy of Hope has initiated a response in Puerto Rico. Our team on the island will be purchasing water and food to distribute to the areas in need. We also are providing a container full of food to a local food bank so they can serve those in need. We also have supplies prepositioned on the island so we can quickly distribute them.

