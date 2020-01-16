Supporting the Episcopal Diocese of Puerto Rico in Response to Earthquakes

Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting the Episcopal Diocese of Puerto Rico (Iglesia Episcopal Puertorriqueña) in response to the series of earthquakes that hit the island in recent weeks.

Multiple strong earthquakes have struck the southern part of Puerto Rico beginning in late December 2019, damaging buildings, knocking out power, and injuring many people. These quakes are the most damaging to strike the island since 1918.

Episcopal Relief & Development’s US Disaster Program team has been in daily contact with diocesan staff, providing support and counsel as they assess the damage and needs of affected communities. Programa REDES, the diocese’s disaster response team, is delivering critical supplies such as bottles of water and ready to eat foods to those in need, particularly in Yauco and Guánica. Potential aftershocks and additional earthquakes make safety a concern for the teams who are conducting assessments and providing relief to those impacted.

“The Diocese of Puerto Rico has extensive experience responding to natural disasters, particularly in the past several years,” said Abagail Nelson, Executive Vice President, Episcopal Relief & Development. “Their preparation and deep community connections are impressive and enable diocesan leaders to be Christ’s hands and feet in these challenging times.”

Please continue to pray for all those affected by the earthquakes in Puerto Rico. Donations to the Disaster Response Fund will help Episcopal Relief & Development continue to provide emergency assistance to individuals and families affected by disasters such as these earthquakes, the fires in Australia and the volcano eruption in the Philippines.