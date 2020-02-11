Six Municipalities Approved for Transitional Sheltering Assistance

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico – At the request of the Government of Puerto Rico, FEMA has approved the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program which provides eligible earthquake survivors hotel or motel lodging within Puerto Rico, paid for by FEMA.

Guánica, Guayanilla, Peñuelas, Ponce, San Germán and Yauco residents may qualify. Applicants with homes that were damaged in the Dec. 28, 2019, earthquakes and continuing aftershocks will be notified of their eligibility by a FEMA representative.

FEMA will identify places for the applicants to stay on the island. Approved applicants will work with specialists from the Transitional Sheltering program to determine the specific lodging to best meet their needs.

The program pays the cost of room and taxes directly to participating hotels and motels. Incidental expenses including laundry, room service, parking, telephone, food, pet-related deposits and transportation are the responsibility of the approved applicant. The initial period for Transitional Sheltering Assistance is 45 days.

To receive Transitional Sheltering Assistance, applicants must live in one of the six designated municipalities and: