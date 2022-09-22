Situation Report: Hurricane Fiona

Situation

Since making landfall on Sunday, Hurricane Fiona has led to heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands. In Puerto Rico, the effects of the hurricane are reminiscent of Hurricane Maria which killed almost 3,000 people and knocked out Puerto Rico’s entire power grid in 2017. Hurricane Fiona has once again severely damaged Puerto Rico’s infrastructure, leaving over a million people without power and 55% of households without running water. President Biden has declared the damage done by Hurricane Fiona a major disaster and has allocated additional federal funds in response.

CWS Response

CWS is engaging with the Puerto Rico VOAD and other partners to monitor the effects of the hurricane and offer CWS Kits and Blankets to responding organizations. We will coordinate the delivery of CWS Hygiene Kits, School Kits and Blankets as needed.

How to Help

To support CWS emergency response efforts around the world, donations can be made online or sent to Church World Service (P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515).

Explore cwskits.org to learn about a