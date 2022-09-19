Situation Report # 1 - Tropical Storm Fiona

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of Puerto Rico on Sunday, and are possible across the U.S. Virgin Islands tonight. Tropical storm conditions are now spreading westward across the U.S. and British Virgin islands and will spread across Puerto Rico this evening and tonight. Tropical storm conditions will reach the Dominican Republic by late Sunday.

Heavy rains from Fiona will spread west to the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, the Dominican Republic Sunday, and the Turks and Caicos Monday night. These rainfall amounts are expected to produce life-threatening flash floods and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain, especially across portions of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

