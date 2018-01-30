30 Jan 2018

Shipments of Critical Aid Continue for Puerto Rico, Including Islands of Vieques and Culebra

Report
from Direct Relief
Published on 29 Jan 2018 View Original

It’s been more than four months since Hurricane Maria churned a devastating path through Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Since then, Direct Relief has shipped more than 220 tons of specifically requested medical essentials, worth more than $56 million, to bolster the health system and enable care for Puerto Rico’s residents.

More than 50 nonprofit health centers, public health facilities, emergency medical teams, and locally run nonprofit organizations have received shipments of critical medicines and supplies, including organizations in some of the most devastated regions.

The islands of Vieques and Culebra, off Puerto Rico’s eastern coast, were hit hard after Hurricanes Irma and Maria made landfall and the islands’ isolation from the rest of Puerto Rico creates an extra challenge for medical access. Direct Relief transported medicines to Vieques in December via helicopter, and continues to support clinics in both Vieques and Culebra with ongoing shipments of medical aid. Recovery is far from over, and Direct Relief is committed to continued support.

By Lara Cooper

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.