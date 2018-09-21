21 Sep 2018

Reflecting on Hurricane Maria

Report
from NetHope
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original

ANNIVERSARY OF LAST YEAR’S HURRICANE HEIGHTENS PREPAREDNESS FOR 2018

The effects of last year’s hurricanes are still reverberating throughout the Caribbean and Gulf Coast region. The roll call of the devastation was sobering but was a clarion call for NetHope and its members and partners to increase our collective efforts to be prepared for the coming hurricane season, which has already begun to assert itself.

NetHope is making several proactive moves to ensure our response, and the response of our members, is well planned and well executed. From pre-positioning equipment in the Caribbean region, strengthening needs assessments, and creating clear plans and workflows, NetHope’s member and partner collaborators are building a network of preparedness so that we can help those affected by the impacts of the storms.

Having personnel prepared and trained is primary to response effectiveness. To that end, NetHope convened more than 60 of our nonprofit members and tech partners for a full-scale disaster simulation exercise in Panama in July. Some of you may have been part of this exercise, or have heard of the amazing results of the work performed there. Their efforts are noted and recognized.

To honor the work of those who responded to hurricanes Irma and Maria last year, the work of those who are working hard to prepare for this and future years, and especially to those in the Caribbean who were directly impacted by the devastation of those storms, we have created a video to give an overview of how NetHope partners and members are collaborating to be prepared for a response for this year in the Caribbean and around the globe, and for the years to come.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.